PBA summons Calvin Abueva after ejection, outburst

THE PBA has summoned Calvin Abueva to explain his actions during the Magnolia-Barangay Ginebra match in the PBA Philippine Cup where he was ejected following two technical fouls on Sunday.

League officials got wind of screenshots captured by netizens who shared the IG story of Abueva regarding the second technical foul called on him in the fourth quarter that led to his ejection.

The post had since been deleted.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the summon on Tuesday.

"Pinatawag ko siya," Marcial curtly said.

Abueva was whistled for a technical foul after bumping Ginebra guard John Pinto at the 9:15 minute mark of the final quarter and the Hotshots leading by six points, leading to his ejection.

Abueva obviously didn't like the call as he was seen taunting Barangay Ginebra on the way to the dugout.

To make matter worse, he left the Mall of Asia Arena with the game still being played, shouting "Japan, Japan" and "Bye, PBA" on his way out. The Hotshots eventually won, 89-84.

Shortly after Abueva posted on his IG story the controversial remark.

