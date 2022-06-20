Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Prove refs' call isn't wrong and I'll leave Magnolia, Abueva dares

    by Gerry Ramos
    5 hours ago
    Calvin Abueva IG story
    Calvin Abueva appears to be threatening to leave Magnolia.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | calvin8888abueva on Instagram

    HAS Calvin Abueva just issued a challenge?

    In an Instagram story, the controversial Magnola forward appeared to question a second technical foul called on him in the fourth quarter that led to his ejection during the PBA Philippine Cup game between the Hotshots and Barangay Ginebra Kings.

    LOOK:

    The now-deleted post had Abueva asking for a clear copy of the video of the incident that showed him bumping Nards Pinto early in the fourth quarter to earn his second technical foul for the night and outright ejection.

    Last year's Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference vowed to leave Magnolia if a clear review of the call would prove he was wrong.

