Abueva suspended one game, fined P10,000 for 'unsportsmanlike conduct'

CALVIN Abueva has been suspended for one game and fined P10,000 after his ejection in Magnolia's win over Barangay Ginebra on Sunday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Commissioner's Office said Abueva was sanctioned for his ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ during the match where he was ejected in the second half on a second technical after an altercation with Ginebra guard Nards Pinto.

The PBA explained that Abueva has already been given a warning after a similar offense last season, and a repeat led to the suspension.

The Magnolia cager, who has a long history of transgressions and punishments since his time with Alaska, will sit out the team’s next game against Phoenix on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena as a result of his first suspension this season.

The 10-year pro from Pampanga was sent off after a bump on Pinto with 9:15 left in the fourth, a call that he obviously didn’t like.

The enigmatic guard was so frustrated he left the Mall of Asia Arena while the game was ongoing, even uttering the words “Japan, Japan” and “Bye PBA.”

Abueva later took his frustrations to social media, threatening to leave Magnolia if a clear video of the incident can prove he was wrong.

The Instagram Story has since been deleted.

