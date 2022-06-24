Calvin Abueva gets hit with separate fine by Magnolia

MAGNOLIA fined Calvin Abueva an unspecified amount as a form of diisciplinary action following his latest antics in the team's PBA Philippine Cup game against Barangay Ginebra last wek.

Coach Chito Victolero disclosed the team-imposed penalty on the controversial forward but declined to reveal the amount.

"Yes may disclinary action but it's on the team na lang. Sa amin na lang yun," said Victolero following the Hotshots' 95-77 win over Phoenix on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena which Abueva sat out due to a league-imposed suspension.

"Pero sabi nga nila, lahat naman tayo nagkakamali. Lahat naman tayo dumadaan sa ganyan dala ng emotions."

The team penalty was aside from the one-game suspension and P10,000 fine slapped on him by the Commissioner's Office for unsportsmanlike behavior in a game in which Abueva was ejected for incurring two technical fouls.

He was also caught on video spitting on the floor, aside from slightly bumping Nards Pinto that led to his eventual ejection.

'The Beast' later left the venue with the game still ongoing, and was heard on video uttering the words 'Japan, Japan,' and 'Bye, PBA,' as he steps out of MoA.

Victolero joked Abueva is currently in Gapan, Nueva Ecija resting while serving his suspension.

"But kidding aside he was in practice yesterday (Thursday) at tsaka nung isang araw. Actually nagpakain pa nga si Calvin sa grupo," said the Magnolia coach.

Victolero said he already personally talked to his star player.

"He will learn from that. Ang importante lang dito patience lang. We will see how Calvin will comeback. He will comeback stronger. Ang importante lang natututo siya," added Victolero.

