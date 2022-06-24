Shorthanded Magnolia still too much for Phoenix for back-to-back wins

MAGNOLIA hardly missed the services of suspended forward Calvin Abueva as it cruised past Phoenix, 95-77, Friday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Mark Barroca typified the Hotshots' fast start, scoring 13 in the first half alone when they began to pull away early from the hapless Fuel Masters.

Barroca finished with 21 points in helping the Hotshots return at the .500 mark with an even 3-3 record.

It was the second straight win for Magnolia after beating rival Barangay Ginebra on Sunday, 89-84.

Aside from Abueva, Magnolia also missed the services of key players Paul Lee and Jerrick Ahanmisi, while losing forward Rome Dela Rosa in the second following a collision with Sean Manganti that left him with a huge cut on his head.

But the Hotshots' bench stepped led by Aris Dionisio who hit a career-high 19 points, including 5-of-9 from beyond the arc, which is also a career best.

Jackson Corpuz was also active with 14 points and five rebounds, while starters Jio Jalalon added 15 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, and Ian Sangalang with a double-doubled of 14 and 10 rebounds.

“Ang ganda ng nilaro ni Jack (Corpuz). Siya yung nag-step up dun. Aris (Dionisio) also, ang ganda ng shooting niya, ang ganda ng depensa niya. Next man up, yun talaga ang mentality namin ngayon. We don’t want excuses, ayaw naming maging excuse yung mga injuries kasi it happens naman talaga,” said coach Chito Victolero.

“At least now naka-buwelo na yung team namin. Let’s see. Hopefully bago matapos yung eliminations mabuo kami, that’s what we want.”

The 18-point blowout snapped the two-game winning run of Phoenix, which fell to a 2-3 record.

Javee Mocon played his best output so far as a Fuel Master by topscoring for 19 points, while Sean Manganti was the only other player to finish in double figures with 11 points for Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 54-27 early in the second half.

The scores:

Magnolia (95) - Barroca 21, Dionisio 19, Jalalon 15, Sangalang 14, Corpuz 14, Wong 5, Brill 3, Reavis 2, Escoto 2, Laput 0, Dela Rosa 0.

Phoenix (77) - Mocon 19, Manganti 11, Wright 9, Jazul 8, Anthony 6, Melecio 5, Perkins 5, Serrano 4,Muyang 4, Rios 3, Tio 3, Porter 0, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 24-11; 44-27; 63-43; 95-77.

