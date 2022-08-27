Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Aug 27
    PBA

    BPC race frontrunner Fajardo doesn't mind seeing Perez win award

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    June Mar Fajardo Chris Ross
    Individual awards are the last thing on June Mar Fajardo's mind as usual.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    JUNE Mar Fajardo is leading the way in the statistical race for the Best Player of the Conference, but his sole focus is to help San Miguel win a championship in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

    June Mar Fajardo plays down BPC talk

    Fajardo is first with 41.5 statistical points at the end of the semifinals, with teammate CJ Perez at second with 39.3 SPs. If he cops the BPC this conference, Fajardo will be taking his ninth of his career but the first since the 2019 Philippine Cup.

    The BPC will be awarded before Game Four of the finals where San Miguel leads the series over TNT, 2-1. Fajardo’s goal though is for the team.

    “Hindi ko masyadong iniisip ‘yun eh,” said Fajardo, when asked about the BPC trophy on Friday. “Iniisip ko ‘yung goal na manalo ng championship at makatulong sa team.”

    The six-time PBA MVP, back in a huge way after suffering an injury that sidelined him for the 2020 season, said it’s been awhile since San Miguel won the championship, and he wants to savor that feeling again.

    Continue reading below ↓

    On Friday, Fajardo helped the Beermen take the lead in the best-of-seven finals series after he contributed 27 points and 27 rebounds in their 108-100 win over TNT, moving the team two wins away from reclaiming the crown.

    Watch Now

    “Tagal na kaming hindi nagcha-champion. Gusto ko rin mag-champion. Na-miss ko ‘yung feeling na ‘yun na mag-champion,” said Fajardo, whose last title was during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Fajardo also said he wouldn’t also mind if his teammate Perez would win the individual award. Perez is in his first finals appearance of his PBA career.

      “Kay CJ na ‘yun,” said Fajardo.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicChot ReyestopicMikey WilliamstopicLeo AustriatopicJune Mar FajardotopicRR PogoytopicTerrence Romeo
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Individual awards are the last thing on June Mar Fajardo's mind as usual.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again