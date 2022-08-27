BPC race frontrunner Fajardo doesn't mind seeing Perez win award

JUNE Mar Fajardo is leading the way in the statistical race for the Best Player of the Conference, but his sole focus is to help San Miguel win a championship in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup.

June Mar Fajardo plays down BPC talk

Fajardo is first with 41.5 statistical points at the end of the semifinals, with teammate CJ Perez at second with 39.3 SPs. If he cops the BPC this conference, Fajardo will be taking his ninth of his career but the first since the 2019 Philippine Cup.

The BPC will be awarded before Game Four of the finals where San Miguel leads the series over TNT, 2-1. Fajardo’s goal though is for the team.

“Hindi ko masyadong iniisip ‘yun eh,” said Fajardo, when asked about the BPC trophy on Friday. “Iniisip ko ‘yung goal na manalo ng championship at makatulong sa team.”

The six-time PBA MVP, back in a huge way after suffering an injury that sidelined him for the 2020 season, said it’s been awhile since San Miguel won the championship, and he wants to savor that feeling again.

On Friday, Fajardo helped the Beermen take the lead in the best-of-seven finals series after he contributed 27 points and 27 rebounds in their 108-100 win over TNT, moving the team two wins away from reclaiming the crown.

“Tagal na kaming hindi nagcha-champion. Gusto ko rin mag-champion. Na-miss ko ‘yung feeling na ‘yun na mag-champion,” said Fajardo, whose last title was during the 2019 Commissioner’s Cup.

Fajardo also said he wouldn’t also mind if his teammate Perez would win the individual award. Perez is in his first finals appearance of his PBA career.

“Kay CJ na ‘yun,” said Fajardo.

