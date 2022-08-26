Rob Herndon turns from goat to hero as SMB takes Game 3 in OT

ROBBIE Herndon became the unlikely hero for San Miguel moments afte nearly becoming the goat as the Beermen overcame TNT in overtime, 108-100, to grab a 2-1 lead in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night.

Herndon scored five successive points to start overtime including a three that enabled San Miguel to take a 99-94 lead, a gap that proved to be enough to stake the Beermen to the lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

Inserted in the game after CJ Perez fouled out in the 3:15 mark of the fourth, Herndon engineered the heroics in the extra period after a mental mistake in regulation, committing a delay of game warning, the second for San Miguel, with 11.7 seconds left.

Roger Pogoy drained a technical free throw to tie the game following the technical foul, erasing a San Miguel lead after Herndon drained his first field goal of the match, a three, for a 94-90 shortly.

But Herndon, playing his first game after missing the last three matches, made up for the error in a huge way in overtime to finish with eight points.

June Mar Fajardo had 27 points and 27 rebounds to set the tone for the Beermen, who will look for a two-game series lead in the finals on Sunday in Game Four at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

TNT lost for the second straight time without head coach Chot Reyes due to his Gilas Pilipinas commitments in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers. The Tropang GIGA still had a chance to take the win in regulation but Jayson Castro missed the final attempt.

