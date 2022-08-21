Mikey Williams makes late run at PH Cup Best Player award

WILL Mikey Williams be too late the hero?

The TNT sophomore finally made his presence felt in the race for the PBA Philippine Cup Best Player of the Conference award by landing at No. 4 in the latest statistics released at the end of the semifinal stage.

Williams, who led the league in scoring with a 20.6 average in 13 games, compiled a statistical points average of 34.7 as the Tropang Giga made it to the finals of the league’s crown jewel for the third straight season.

However, Williams still trails consistent leader June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer, who remains on top with 41.5 sps.

See: Ross, Mikey set friendship aside for the meantime in PBA title bid

Fajardo averaged 18.6 points, a league-best 13.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks to keep the top spot while leading the Beermen back to the all-Filipino finals for the first time in three years.

Continue reading below ↓

Lurking behind Fajardo is teammate CJ Perez (18.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 5.4 apg, and 2.6 stp) for 39.3 SPs.

Keeping his spot at third is Barangay Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, the reigning league MVP who had 37.8 sps behind averages of 16.7 ppg, 9.1 rpg, 5.9 apg, and 1.5 spg.

Watch Now

Another Ginebra player in Japeth Aguilar rounds out the top five BPC candidates with 33.1 sps (17.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, and 2.6 bpg).

The BPC award will be give in Game 4 of the title series.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.