Purefoods stand-in Jun Bonsubre makes most of 3x3 opportunity

JUN Bonsubre didn’t wish any harm on his Purefoods TJ Titans teammates, more so on old hand Val Acuna.

But when the 35-year-old Acuna went down with a broken jaw in the PBA 3x3, a big break came his way -an opportunity he didn’t want to put to waste.

“Naka-ready lang naman ako kasi nga may nangyari kay kuya Val,” said Bonsubre, who was finally elevated from the reserve list to the active roster by the Titans starting in Leg 3 of the three-a-side tournament.

Ni-ready ko na yung sarili ko.”

And proof of it was his game-winning two in the finale for the Titans, who beat the Meralco Bolts, 21-16, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

The 6-foot-4 Bonsubre admitted there was hardly pressure on his part when he launched the game-winner.

“Inisip ko lang yung ginagawa namin lagi sa practice tuwing nagsu-shooting kami. Basta focus lang,” said the big man out of San Beda.

Continue reading below ↓

Bonsubre has no prior experience playing 3x3 games at a competitive level.

“Mga pick up games lang kaya kahit paano meron din akong idea,” he said.

Bonsubre, a part of the Red Lions’ five-peat title run in the NCAA, was selected in the third round (No. 28) by NLEX in the last draft, but was never signed to a contract.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nonetheless, given another opportunity to showcase what exactly he can do, Bonsubre was quick to embrace the challenge.

“Sobrang blessed na nabigyan hindi lang ako, kundi kaming lahat ng bagong opportunity dahil nga sa pandemic,” he said.

He’s grateful too, he got to play for Purefoods, which he describes as a great organization.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.