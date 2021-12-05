PUREFOODS finally won a leg title in the PBA 3x3 tournament after outplaying Meralco in a highly-physical finals, 21-16, on Sunday at the Ynares Spors Arena in Pasig.

Pao Javelona scored three straight points to break a 15-all game before JunJun Bonsubre scored on a long two to clinch the Leg 4 crown for the Titans.

The win was worth P100,000 for the Titans.

"I'm just happy for the boys. Yung hard work nila na-reward this time sa fourth leg (ng 3x3)," said winning mentor Tony Boy Espinosa, who bagged his first major crown as a rookie head coach.

"Hopefully, ma-sustain namin yung energy na binibigay namin every game."

PHOTO: PBA Images

The Titans make it all the way to the top this time.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Pao Javelona topscored with 10 points for the Titans, whose highest finish so far in the three-a-side tournament was a third place finish in the maiden leg prior to ascending the throne in Leg 4.

Joseph Eriobu added five, while Jed Mendoza and Bonsubre each had three.

Bonsubre was a replacement player for the injured Val Acuna.

Meralco failed to duplicate its Leg 2 championship run and finished runner-up for the second time after a similar placing in the maiden leg behind TNT.

The Bolts took home the second place purse of P50,000.

Tonino Gonzaga, Alfred Batino, and Joseph Sedurifa each had five points, and Dexter Maiquez had a single point in a balanced-scoring for the Bolts.

Earlier, TNT salvaged a podium finish as it scored a thrilling 21-20 win over top seed Platinum Karaoke.

Samboy De Leon sank the game winner for the Tropang Giga, who bagged third place for the second time in the conference worth P30,000.

Chris De Chavez tied the game at 20 with a corner two before De Leon delivered for TNT.

Final

Purefoods 21 - Javelona 10, Eriobu 5, Mendoza 3, Bonsubre 3.

Meralco 16 - Gonzaga 5, Batino 5, Sedurifa 5, Maiquez 1.

3rd place

TNT (21) -Vosotros 12, De Leon 7, Flores 2, Gozum 0.

Platinum Karaoke (20) - De Chavez 9, Monteclaro 8, Alabanza 3, Dehesa 0.

