Val Acuna out of Purefoods 3x3 team after suffering broken jaw

VAL Acuna suffered a broken jaw and will be out of Purefoods TJ Titans’ campaign in the PBA 3x3.

The injury was confirmed when the 35-year old underwent test at the Medical City where he was rushed shortly after colliding with Chris De Chavez of Platinum Karaoke on Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Val Acuna stretchered out of the court. PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

De Chavez accidentally hit his head on Acuna’s face midway through the game which Platinum won, 21-16.

The injury ruled Acuna out of the Titans’ bid for the duration of the tournament. His spot will be taken over by Purefoods reserve Antoni Bonsubre.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

That is a dampener for the 35-year old Acuna, who, through the 3x3 tournament, was able to rejoin the team that drafted him in the 2010 PBA rookie draft.

Acuna was part of four Purefoods champion teams until 2014.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Titans lost their two games on Wednesday against Platinum Karaoke (21-16) and Pioneer Pro Tibay (21-20) and fell to the bottom of Pool C along with NorthPort.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.