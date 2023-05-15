Bonnie Tan says losing Bolick entails ‘major adjustment’ for NorthPort

NORTHPORT admitted losing Robert Bolick to the Japan B.League will be a huge blow to its coming campaign in the PBA Season 48.

“Major adjustment for the team,” coach Bonnie Tan curtly said on Monday.

Bolick, 27, just signed with the Fukushima Firebonds in the B.League’s second division after his contract with the Batang Pier expired at the end of the season.

The decision of Bolick to leave for Japan ended his four-year stint with NorthPort, which picked him No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft.

Since suiting up for the franchise, he has been the Batang Pier’s leading scorer although he wasn’t in the active roster when the team reached the semifinals of the 2019 Governors Cup after suffering an ACL injury.

He was actually close to playing in the T1 League with the Taichung Suns during the last Governors Cup, but opted to finish with contract with the Batang Pier at the last minute.