Robert Bolick signs contract to play in Japan B.League next season

CHICAGO - Two years after it first surfaced, the rumors of rising PBA star Robert Bolick leaving to take his talents overseas have become a reality.

The NorthPort restricted free agent has signed a contract to play in the Japan B.League starting next season, a source with knowledge of the situation told SPIN.ph.

The two-year deal is worth $35,000 a month with a player option for the second year, the source added.

The package also binds Bolick to a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits his camp from naming his new employers pending the official team announcement.

"It's an offer usually reserved for veterans, not B.League rookies. So it was hard for Robert to turn it down," said the source.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The source added that the No.3 overall pick in the 2018 PBA draft was offered a substantial deal to stay with the Batang Pier, but Bolick ultimately decided to leave.

The Commissioner's Office confirmed last week that Bolick's contract with NorthPort expired last April 21, although his PBA signing rights remain exclusively with the Batang Pier under the league's free-agency rules.

However, Bolick should have no problem securing a PBA release since he is not bound by any contract.