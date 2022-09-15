Team owner says Blackwater has long wanted Troy Rosario

TROY Rosario has long been coveted by Blackwater that when an opportunity to acquire the big man from TNT finally presented itself, the team didn't think twice about pulling the trigger on the trade.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed management's desire to have the services of the 6-foot-7 Rosario that it agreed to part ways with top rookie pick Brandon Gaunuelas-Rosser to make the three-way deal possible.

NLEX was also a major party to the trade arrangement that was submitted to the Commissioner's Office for approval on Tuesday.

"We've been waiting for him for a long time. Ang tagal ng gusto ng team yan (Rosario). Time pa ni Ray Parks," said Sy.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Apparently, Blackwater was already asking for Rosario in exchange for Parks, the team's No. 2 overall pick in 2018, for a possible trade three years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

TNT wasn't keen on dealing away Rosario back then, but it did land Parks in a separate deal that had the Bossing getting Don Trollano, Anthony Semerad, and a 2021 first round pick.

Now, they got their hands on Rosario after receiving him from TNT along with Gab Banal in the six-player trade.

Watch Now

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sy describes Rosario as a very good stretch 4 who will play a major piece in the team. The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay is also very soft spoken and humble, he added.

"Walang attitude. Mabait na bata," said the Ever Billena franchise owner.

The 30-year old former NU Bulldogs star will turn unrestricted free agent next season, but sources said he will be carrying over an old contract to Blackwater.

To acquire Rosario, Blackwater traded Ganuelas-Rosser and Paul Desiderio to NLEX for sophomore Calvin Oftana and Raoul Soyud.

Oftana and Soyud eventually ended up with TNT.

Sy said the Bossing were asking for Glenn Khobuntin to go with Rosario, but the Tropang Giga thumbed down the proposal.

The choice eventually went down to Banal and rookie Jaydee Tungcab.

"Hesitant din ang TNT kay Tungcab, but agreed to let go of Banal," added Sy.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Banal incidentally, once suited up for the Blackwater franchise when it campaigned in the East Asia Super League (EASL) carrying the brand IECO Green Warriors in the 2018 East Asia Super League (EASL) Terrific 12.

"Ok din naman ang team kay Gab kasi naglaro na sa Blackwater yan dati, and at the same time, pwedeng 3 ang laro niya na medyo kulang kami dun," Sy said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.