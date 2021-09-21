Review of Blackwater contracts, exit interviews first moves under new coach

BLACKWATER will review all contracts of its players in an effort to have a fresh start under new coach Ariel Vanguardia.

The matter was part of the issues discussed by management when it held its first meeting with Vanguardia and returning team manager Johnson Martinez on Tuesday.

Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy and team governor Siliman Sy met with Vanguardia and Martinez at the company office in Kalookan City.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Veteran big man Kelly Nabong is among those who has an expiring contract with the franchise, but could likely be re-signed owing to his good showing with the team despite going winless in 11 games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Vanguardia, 48, is set to conduct exit interviews with Nabong and the rest of the players as his initial move in taking over the coaching job from Nash Racela.

He will also see who among the current coaching staff are going to stay, but will definitely be bringing long-time partner Tino Pinta along with him.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.