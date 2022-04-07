Black expects emotions to intensity after Jose-Tolentino spat

MERALCO coach Norman Black admitted Raymar Jose deserved the technical foul slapped on him that sparked a commotion late in the opener of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

At the same time, he was quick to dismiss the spat, even if it eventually spilled over into the hallway leading to the Smart Araneta Coliseum dugouts, where the two players had to be separated by teammates and staff.

“Much ado about nothing,” Black said after the match which Meralco won, 104-91, on Wednsday night.

Jose had a heated argument with Arvin Tolentino on the court, and the two were slapped with a double technical foul. The exchange continued in the tunnel before they were separated by their respective teammates.

“I think maybe Raymond did deserve a technical foul there. I don’t really understand the commotion to be quite honest with you,” said Black.

'Game Two will be very exciting'

Black admitted that the fight will only intensify the emotions in the best-of-seven series heading to Game Two on Friday night.

“With a lot of commotion that went on at the end of the game, I would imagine Game Two will be very exciting,” said Black.

