    PBA

    Beau Belga hit with fine, spared of suspension for Stone incident

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Beau Belga
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BEAU Belga was given a stern warning when he appeared before PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Tuesday following his ejection from Rain or Shine's game against San Miguel on Sunday night.

    The ROS enforcer escaped a suspension but will be handed a fine for the incident on Sunday, when he engaged Diamond Stone in trash talk before a 'physical contact' with the SMB import led to his ejection.

    [READ: Belga incurs Guiao ire, faces suspension for Stone spat]

    Marcial said the penalty will be nothing less than P20,000. Belga was also warned that a repeat of the incident will merit an automatic suspension.

    "Pinatawag ko," said Marcial. "Sinabihan ko kapag naulit pa, pasususpindi ko na s'ya. Naintindihan n'ya."

      Asked why Belga was spared a ban despite his many transgressions in the past, Marcial explained that it has been a while since the bruiser got into trouble in a game.

      "Matagal ng hindi napapatawag 'yan," Marcial said. "Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ayoko na s'yang makita ulit dito. Umoo naman."

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

