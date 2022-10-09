Diamond Stone a gem as SMB beats Rain or Shine in ill-tempered game

SAN Miguel claimed its first win in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup after defeating Rain or Shine, 113-105, in a bad-tempered game on Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Diamond Stone finished with 42 points and 12 rebounds, and joined forces with June Mar Fajardo as the Beermen closed out a gallant Elasto Painters side that battled back from a double-digit deficit to make it close in the second half.

“Our first game was a lackluster game. It was very evident. We were just playing the game because they are dwelling a lot on our championship,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

“This time, [the players] were focused because they know the importance of the game. We don’t want to be 0-2 against a tough team in our next game against the Bay Area Dragons."

The Beermen bounced back from their loss to Blackwater to improve to 1-1, snapping a two-game winning streak by the Elasto Painters (2-2).

Tension also ran high at the final 4:37-minute mark as Beau Belga was sent off due to a flagrant foul penalty two.

Technical fouls were also given to Stone for trash-talking Belga, as well as to Chris Ross and Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao for a verbal exchange during that same time.

During that juncture, San Miguel was in a middle of a run that turned a 94-95 deficit into a 105-95 advantage to fend off a pesky Rain or Shine team that overcame a 12-point deficit in the second period to keep the game close.

The Elasto Painters even tied the game at 85 entering the third quarter.

Fajardo capped off that game-changing run with back-to-back baskets from short range to finish with 21 points for the reigning Philippine Cup titlists.

Seven players scored in double figures for Rain or Shine with Steve Taylor Jr. topscoring with 20 points. But it was still not enough as San Miguel made the important shots down the stretch.

The scores:

San Miguel 113 – Stone 42, Fajardo 21, Perez 13, Herndon 8, Cruz 7, Manuel 7, Enciso 6, Lassiter 6, Ross 3, Tautuaa 0.

Rain or Shine 105 – Taylor 20, Nambatac 19, Santillan 15, Mamuyac 13, Asistio 11, Caracut 11, Ponferada 10, Belga 3, Demusis 3, Norwood 0, Borboran 0.

Quarters: 29-24; 61-59; 85-85; 113-105.

