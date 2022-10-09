Diamond Stone shrugs off Belga spat: ‘There’s nothing to discuss’

IT’S basketball.

That’s how import Diamond Stone described the incident between him and Beau Belga and just shrugged off the episode that added drama to San Miguel’s 113-105 win over Rain or Shine Sunday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Stone and Belga got into a heated verbal late in the fourth quarter of a physical and emotional game at the Philsports Arena, with both players earning technical foul each.

But apparently, the Rain or Shine bruiser crossed and was tossed out for committing a flagrant foul 2 against the San Miguel import.

See: Diamond Stone a gem as SMB beats Rain or Shine in ill-tempered game

The Beermen were holding on to a 102-95 lead when the incident happened at the 4:37 mark.

Stone however, said everything is part of the game, be it trash talking or physical play.

“To me it’s just basketball. There’s a lot of tension in the game as both teams want to win. So there’s nothing really to discuss,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“It’s just a thing when you’re playing basketball.”

Stone indeed, came to win as gleaned from his stats of 42 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Beermen to their first win of the conference.

Watch Now

The replacement to original choice Thomas Robinson, the 25-year-old Stone scored 10 of his output in the fourth quarter including the technical free throw that stretched the Beermen’s lead to eight.

Stone was a replacement to the injured Robinson and arrived in the country last Tuesday or a day before San Miguel's debut game against Blackwater, The Beermen were upset by the Bossing, 109-106.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.