    PBA

    Black doesn't expect Almazan to play in make-or-break vs NLEX

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Raymond Almazan Meralco Magnolia injury
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    RAYMOND Almazan sustained what looked like a severe ankle sprain and Meralco coach Norman Black doesn’t expect his big man to be available in a make-or-break game against NLEX in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    Almazan was taken out of the game after he rolled his right ankle following a converted lay-up at the 10:32 mark of the fourth quarter. The Meralco big man had to be carried by his teammates to get treatment in the dugout.

    Black said Almazan’s injury will still have to looked at by doctors, but the initial prognosis isn’t good.

    “I don’t see him playing on Wednesday, that’s for sure,” said Black, referring to Meralco’s match against NLEX on Wednesday. “We have to see a doctor tomorrow to find out exactly the extent of the injury.”

      “But the way it looks, it’s pretty bad,” said Black.

      Almazan had eight points and six rebounds, while also handling the task of guarding Magnolia import Nick Rakocevic in the contest.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

