Thrilling NLEX win in OT dents Ginebra bid for twice-to-beat spot

NLEX kept its playoff hopes alive by overcoming Barangay Ginebra in overtime, 120-117, on Friday night in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.
The Road Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak in a big way, answering each Ginebra shot with one of their own to end the Gin Kings' five-game winning run.
Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser gave NLEX back the lead with a three with 1:36 left, and Paul Varilla split his two free throws with 19.9 seconds left the door open for Ginebra.
However, Jamie Malonzo’s three-point shot was partially blocked by Earl Clark. The deflection went to Justin Brownlee, who missed a wide-open three at the buzzer.
As NLEX improved to 4-7 to join TNT at 10th spot, Ginebra dropped to 7-3 and saw its bid for a twice-to-beat spot dim with two games left in the eliminations.
Earl Clark added 37 points for NLEX and sent the game into overtime with a jumper over Brownlee with eight seconds remaining in regulation.
NLEX coach Frankie Lim described the win as “extra special” since it came against a Ginebra squad that he said is comparable to Gilas Pilipinas.
The win also lift the spirits of the Road Warriors, just a week after a humiliating defeat to Terrafirma that ended the Dyip’s 25-game losing skid.
Don Trollano had a huge game as he finished with 26 points after being held scoreless in the first half. He sat out the final moments of the match due to cramps.
Brownlee had 39 points, including a no-look three-point play with 13.6 seconds left in regulation that gave Ginebra a 113-111 before Clark’s clutch jumper.
The scores:
NLEX 120 – Clark 37, Trollano 26, Alas 18, Ganuelas-Rosser 11, Nieto 10, Chua 9, Rosales 8, Varilla 1, Miranda 0.
Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 39, Thompson 17, J. Aguilar 13, Malonzo 12, Gray 11, Pringle 11, Standhardinger 9, Tenorio 5, Mariano 0.
Quarters: 25-22; 54-58; 90-83; 113-113; 120-117.