Thrilling NLEX win in OT dents Ginebra bid for twice-to-beat spot

NLEX kept its playoff hopes alive by overcoming Barangay Ginebra in overtime, 120-117, on Friday night in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

The Road Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak in a big way, answering each Ginebra shot with one of their own to end the Gin Kings' five-game winning run.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser gave NLEX back the lead with a three with 1:36 left, and Paul Varilla split his two free throws with 19.9 seconds left the door open for Ginebra.

However, Jamie Malonzo’s three-point shot was partially blocked by Earl Clark. The deflection went to Justin Brownlee, who missed a wide-open three at the buzzer.

As NLEX improved to 4-7 to join TNT at 10th spot, Ginebra dropped to 7-3 and saw its bid for a twice-to-beat spot dim with two games left in the eliminations.

Earl Clark added 37 points for NLEX and sent the game into overtime with a jumper over Brownlee with eight seconds remaining in regulation.

NLEX coach Frankie Lim described the win as “extra special” since it came against a Ginebra squad that he said is comparable to Gilas Pilipinas.

The win also lift the spirits of the Road Warriors, just a week after a humiliating defeat to Terrafirma that ended the Dyip’s 25-game losing skid.

Don Trollano had a huge game as he finished with 26 points after being held scoreless in the first half. He sat out the final moments of the match due to cramps.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Brownlee had 39 points, including a no-look three-point play with 13.6 seconds left in regulation that gave Ginebra a 113-111 before Clark’s clutch jumper.

The scores:

NLEX 120 – Clark 37, Trollano 26, Alas 18, Ganuelas-Rosser 11, Nieto 10, Chua 9, Rosales 8, Varilla 1, Miranda 0.

Barangay Ginebra 117 – Brownlee 39, Thompson 17, J. Aguilar 13, Malonzo 12, Gray 11, Pringle 11, Standhardinger 9, Tenorio 5, Mariano 0.

Quarters: 25-22; 54-58; 90-83; 113-113; 120-117.