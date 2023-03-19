No. 2 seed San Miguel pulls plug on Converge playoff bid

SAN Miguel advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup after overcoming Converge and new import tom Vordanovich, 121-105, on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Cameron Clark scored 16 of his 40 points in the third quarter, where San Miguel asserted its superiority to clinch a berth in the semifinals where they will meet either Barangay Ginebra or NLEX.

CJ Perez and Vic Manuel also had stellar games to lift San Miguel to the Final Four with six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo still out of the playoffs with an MCL injury.

Vodanovich scored 39 points in what turned out to be his first and only game as Converge import as a last-minute replacement for the banished Jamaal Franklin.

“Nothing comes easy now,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. “It’s the playoffs. We had a hard time against Converge today. We expect to have a hard time in the semifinals.”

Perez scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Manuel chipped in 20 points on a perfect 9-of-9 shooting from the field as he continued his solid showing as a starter in place of Fajardo.

Clark scored eight points in an 11-0 run that broke open a tied ballgame and gave the Beermen a 81-70 lead that held to the end.

The Beermen did have some anxious moments early because of Vodanovich, a New Zealand national player who scored 23 points in the first half alone.

Maverick Ahanmisi had 18 points and nine rebounds for the FiberXers, who slipped to No. 8 seed and made an early exit in the playoffs after a 4-0 win-loss start to the conference.

The scores:

San Miguel 121 - Clark 40, Perez 26, Manuel 20, Cruz 12, Tautuaa 8, Lassiter 7, Enciso 6, Ross 2, Bulanadi 0, Brondial 0.

Converge 105 - Vodanovich 39, Ahanmisi 18, Arana 14, Stockton 12, Melecio 11, Teng 7, Balanza 4, Murrell 0, Tratter 0, Ebona 0, Racal 0.

Quarters: 34-27; 57-58; 94-82; 121-105.