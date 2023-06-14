Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 14
    PBA

    LOOK: Ayo deputy McJour Luib suits up for Converge in PBA on Tour game

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    mcjour luib converge pba on tour
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    ANOTHER member of the Converge coaching staff is set to play in their PBA on Tour clash against Blackwater on Wednesday.

    But it’s not two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso.

    With its roster depleted for Wednesday’s match, Converge has listed lead assistant coach McJour Luib in its line-up against Blackwater for the preseason game.

    Luib is only 29 but has become an assistant coach to Aldin Ayo when the latter left Letran to join La Salle as head coach in 2015. Luib was part of Letran’s championship team with Ayo as coach in 2014.

    WATCH:

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Technically, Luib is a free agent having gone undrafted in 2016.

    Luib, 31, showed up in uniform for the game and joined in the pre-game warmups. He later told SPIN.ph that he's ready to play if fielded by Converge coach Aldin Ayo, who only has 11 players at his disposal for the preseason match.

    Converge later confirmed that he's playing in the game, wearing jersey No. 1.

    mcjour luib

    Watch Now

    Aljun Melecio, Jeron Teng, and Adrian Wong were among the Converhe players not dressed for the game.

    The surprise comeback comes eight years after Luib ended his career at Letran and joined Ayo as a deputy coach when the latter made the controversial move from Intramuros to Taft to coach the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP.

    mcjour luib kevin racal

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Luib was a hard-nosed guard in the Ayo-coached Knights team that won the NCAA championship for Letran in 2014. One of his teammates in that title-winning Letran team is Converge mainstay Kevin Racal.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: jerome ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again