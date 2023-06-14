LOOK: Ayo deputy McJour Luib suits up for Converge in PBA on Tour game

ANOTHER member of the Converge coaching staff is set to play in their PBA on Tour clash against Blackwater on Wednesday.

But it’s not two-time PBA MVP Danny Ildefonso.

With its roster depleted for Wednesday’s match, Converge has listed lead assistant coach McJour Luib in its line-up against Blackwater for the preseason game.

Luib is only 29 but has become an assistant coach to Aldin Ayo when the latter left Letran to join La Salle as head coach in 2015. Luib was part of Letran’s championship team with Ayo as coach in 2014.

Technically, Luib is a free agent having gone undrafted in 2016.

Luib, 31, showed up in uniform for the game and joined in the pre-game warmups. He later told SPIN.ph that he's ready to play if fielded by Converge coach Aldin Ayo, who only has 11 players at his disposal for the preseason match.

Converge later confirmed that he's playing in the game, wearing jersey No. 1.

Aljun Melecio, Jeron Teng, and Adrian Wong were among the Converhe players not dressed for the game.

The surprise comeback comes eight years after Luib ended his career at Letran and joined Ayo as a deputy coach when the latter made the controversial move from Intramuros to Taft to coach the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP.

Luib was a hard-nosed guard in the Ayo-coached Knights team that won the NCAA championship for Letran in 2014. One of his teammates in that title-winning Letran team is Converge mainstay Kevin Racal.