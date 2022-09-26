Former teammates Luib, Racal keep things professional as coach-player

FORMER Letran guard McJour Luib has been Aldin Ayo’s lieutenant since the latter's move to La Salle and University of Santo Tomas in the UAAP and he remained by the coach's side at Converge.

But Luib's jump to the PBA as assistant coach has also put him side-by-side with some contemporaries during his college days who are still playing in the pro ranks.

One of them is Kevin Racal, who has reunited with Ayo and his former teammate in the Ayo-coached Letran side that won the 2015 NCAA title.

Racal admitted calling Luib once it was announced that Ayo was the new head coach of Converge.

“Sa totoo lang, nung nalaman ko na si coach Aldin ‘yung magiging head coach namin, alam ko na ibig sabihin nun: na magiging coach ko si McJour,” said Racal in an interview before the Commissioner’s Cup.

“Tinawagan ko agad siya, sabi ko, ‘Jour, hindi ko alam itatawag ko sa 'yo eh. Patience lang, masasanay din ako tawagin kang coach McJour,’” he added.

The 29-year-old Luib admitted Racal has not always kept that promise during practices and games.

At first, Luib said there was a lot of getting used to being an assistant coach now with Converge. But being part of the staff, Luib said he sets aside the friendship and is all business when it comes to the FiberXers.

“Tawag niya sa akin ‘pre. Minsan ‘coach’. Minsan ‘pre,’” said Luib, who is two years younger than Racal. “Kumpare ko kasi ‘yan eh. Inaanak ko ‘yung anak niya.”

“Nung una, awkward kasi sanay kami na tropa lang kami. Pero pagdating sa practice at games, nagagawa namin ‘yung dapat gawin,” said Luib.

“Pagdating ng trabaho, distansya muna sa kulitan. Hindi na katulad ng dati na puro kulitan lang dahil kumpare ko siya. Ngayon, kapag practice, seryoso na,” Luib said.

The young coach said he is excited for the journey with Ayo and Racal as they look to lead Converge to a championship. At the same time, Luib said there are also a lot of things to learn in the pro ranks.

“Pressured kasi kailangan ko mag-catch up sa mga kalaban namin. Kinakabahan din dahil first time namin at pro level pa,” said Luib.

“First practice namin, nakakagulat kasi siyempre, nakikita ko pa ‘yung mga kalaban ko tapos pro pa. Nakakagulat at nakaka-excited din,” he added.

