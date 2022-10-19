Arvin Tolentino invited by PBA commissioner for a talk. Here's why

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he has invited youngster Arvin Tolentino for a talk before NorthPort's next Commissioner's Cup game against San Miguel on October 26 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Marcial made it clear the 26-year old forward out of San Beda is not being summoned, but said he will give Tolentino both a warning for his 'behavior in recent NorthPort games' and words of advice for his career moving forward.

"Pagsasabihan ko lang," said Marcial.

The three-year pro, a Ginebra draftee who was traded along with Prince Caperal and a future pick to NorthPort for Jamie Malonzo, has not gotten into trouble with the league since his spat with Meralco's Raymar Jose last April.

However, Marcial said a number of incidents where Tolentino was spotted with some 'transgressions' - majority of these not even spotted by the league referees.

Marcial didn't point to a specific incident or game, but only said the violations were spotted by technical officials during a review.

"Di naman n'ya dati ginagawa 'yan," said Marcial. "So ire-remind lang natin. Nakasakit na."

