Arvin Tolentino used to hang on back of jeepneys to save on fare

ARVIN Tolentino can buy everything he needs and probably most of his wants with his substantial PBA salary. The NorthPort rising star also drives a Hyundai Tucson to take him anywhere he wants now.

But there was a time he rode jeepneys to get student discounts as a San Beda high school student-athlete.

To save even more money, he would often hang on the back of the trademark Pinoy public transportation vehicles to avoid paying altogether.

The former Red Cubs star recounted towering over everybody at the back of jeeps during his daily commute from his Angono home to nearby San Beda high school campus in Taytay, Rizal.

Arvin Tolentino on humble beginnings

“Sabit ako sa umaga,” the 6-foot-5 forward recalled with a smile. “Punuan din kasi yung jeep nun pag umaga. Magkano din yun. Nung estudyante ako, siyete pamasahe nun. Sayang din yun. Isang delata na yun.”

Apart from showing how practical he was, Tolentino had to do it due to his circumstances.

The third of four siblings, Tolentino was raised by parents who tried to make ends meet with meager resources. His father, Alberto, was a gaffer in cockfights, while his mother, Amparo, is a housewife.

After graduating from grade school at Colegio de San Clemente in Angono, Arvin had to stop school for a year to give way to his two older sisters’ education. His eldest sister was about to go to college, while the other was in high school. Their uncle even had to sponsor the schooling of his eldest sister.

That turned out to be a blessing in disguise as he spent his free time working on his basketball skills, as per the prodding of his dad, who didn’t play varsity basketball, but probably applied his knowledge in grooming fighting cocks to training his son.

“Tambay ako sa sabungan nung bata ako,” Arvin said with a chuckle.

“Nagma-manok din kasi si erpat nun,” he added of his dad’s work apart from being a gaffer - or “mananari” who is tasked to arm fighting cocks. “Mga pa-alaga lang. Magaling sila magpa-kundisyon ng manok nun. Parang trainer.”

His dad also asked a friend, who was an assistant coach at Trinity College at the time, to train Arvin, who already grew to be 5’10” in Grade 6.

“Nung una ayaw ko, kasi nakakapagod eh,” Tolentino said with a chuckle. “Hindi ako sanay. Aga-aga gumising, alas-sais tatakbo na ako dun sa bundok. Binubuhusan ako ng tubig ng tatay ko para magising.”

Tolentino eventually got into the habit and spent the next three months training under his dad’s friend.

Tolentino’s basketball journey first took him to Informatics Antipolo under coach Buds Reyes, then at Xavier School in San Juan.

“Eh nung time na yun, ang layo ng Xavier eh, sa San Juan, ‘di ba? Tapos galing ako Angono. Eh wala akong pera pamasahe. Ang mahal ng bus, so hindi ako nakapunta,” Tolentino said.

The promising juniors aspirant thought he finally found a home at University of the Philippines under Chappy Callanta as he had been practicing for two months with the team.

That was when legendary San Beda juniors coach Ato Badolato, after scouting Arvin in a NBTC (National Basketball Training Center) game, called his parents to convince their son to transfer to the Red Cubs.

The ever-practical family agreed.

“Eh yung Beda nun, sa Taytay lang, ang lapit, so nag-decide kami, dito na lang tayo,” Tolentino said.

“The rest is history,” he beamed.

Tolentino went on to become a Red Cubs star, winning multiple NCAA juniors titles and becoming a Finals MVP – a successful juniors’ stint that earned him a look from US NCAA schools Duke and Rhode Island – offers that he had to decline due to again, lack of money, to spend for international travel.

But he looked like he made the right decision as he heralded his college debut by becoming the 2014 UAAP Rookie of the Year with Ateneo, before finishing his seniors career with Far Eastern University.

After Ginebra made him the 10th overall pick in the 2019 PBA Draft, the 2020 All-Rookie Team member has already won two PBA championships in his young career.

Turning only 27 on November 6, Tolentino has a brighter future ahead of him as one of the Batang Pier’s stars and a Gilas Pilipinas pool player.

Looking back, Tolentino is blessed to have his family, especially his dad who encouraged him to nurture his hoops craft.

“Buti na lang pinilit ako ng erpat ko mag-basketball,” Arvin said. “Dati kasi, wala akong…I mean mahilig ako maglaro-laro lang sa amin, dayo-dayo, pustahan. Ganun lang, kuntento na ako.”

“Pero yun nga, si papa tsaka yung kaibigan niya, sila yung nag-push sa akin,” he added. “Buti na lang natuto ako. And nagtiyaga ako nun, kasi dati wala kaming pera.”

Now, Tolentino gets to support his parents, telling his dad that he doesn't need to work as a gaffer anymore. That's on top of taking care of his own family - his wife Brandy and 1-year-old daughter Olivia.

“Masaya nga eh,” Arvin said. “Nung time na yun, hindi ko naman iniisip na nahihirapan kami eh. Ngayon ko lang naisip na ang hirap pala nung ginagawa ko dati. Yung parents ko, nahirapan din sila.”

“Nasuklian ko naman yung hirap ng parents ko,” he added.

