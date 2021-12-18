NLEX goes 4-0 with rout of Terrafirma behind McDaniels double-double

KJ MCDANIELS led NLEX to its fourth victory in as many games, downing Terrafirma, 116-86, on Saturday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

McDaniels finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds, leading third quarter run to break away from a tie at 47 at the half. The Road Warriors tightened their grip on the top spot with a 4-0 win-loss record.

Kevin Alas added 20 points, while Calvin Oftana had 14 points as NLEX dealt Terrafirma its third defeat in four matches.

A two-hand slam by McDaniels in an 8-0 run started NLEX’s breakaway after holding a two-point lead, 62-60, and it was all Road Warriors from there.

Kevin Alas comes up with another big game for the Road Warriors.

McDaniels converted a breakaway dunk with 2:50 left in the fourth for a 108-83 lead to put the finishing touches to the rout.

NLEX matched its best start in franchise history, according to league statistics chief Fidel Mangonon, tying the mark it set in the 2017 Governors’ Cup.

But NLEX coach Yeng Guiao is wary about the slow start of the Road Warriors in the contest.

“I’m a little bit cautious. Cautious optimism pa rin kami. I don’t think the other teams are as ready as we all should be. May mga teams pa diyan na hindi pa nakahanda. It’s a good sign but at the same time, we don’t want to be looking at ourselves like we are in there and we are contending at this point,” said Guiao.

NLEX also took advantage of the absence of Alex Cabagnot in the third quarter after the veteran guard sustained an injury that kept him from returning.

The rout allowed Asi Taulava to play late in the game, and the 48-year-old converted a three-pointer to mark his 22nd season in the league.

Antonio Hester had 27 points, while Juami Tiongson had 15 for Terrafirma.

The scores:

NLEX 116 – McDaniels 34, Alas 20, Oftana 14, Rosales 10, Trollano 9, Quinahan 8, Paniamogan 5, Magat 4, Semerad 4, Galanza 3, Taulava 3, Cruz 2, Ighalo 0.

Terrafirma 86 – Hester 27, Tiongson 15, Adams 7, Pascual 7, Ganuelas-Rosser 7, Batiller 7, Cabagnot 5, Ramos 5, Melton 3, Calvo 0, Gabayni 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarterscores: 23-20; 47-47; 77-66; 116-86.

