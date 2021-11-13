PBA approves Cabagnot for Enciso trade

THE PBA four-man trade committee on Saturday approved a deal that sent San Miguel guard Alex Cabagnot to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso.

SPIN.ph broke the story on Thursday about the proposed trade that initially included Roosevelt Adams in the package the Dyip were supposed to give up.

However, Adams, the No. 1 pick overall in the regular rookie draft of 2019, was no longer part of the deal that was reduced into a one-on-one transaction when it gained the approval of the league's trade committee.

The deal marks the departure of a key piece in the Beermen's dominant reign the past six years, coming just days after former MVP Arwind Santos was traded to NorthPort for Vic Manuel.

Cabagnot was as much a part of the Beermen's success the past eight years as Santos. He won nine championships with SMB in an 11-year stay briefly interrupted by a trade that sent him to GlobalPort [now NorthPort] in 2014.

At 38, he starts over in a Terrafirma side that has impressed in the last Philippine Cup with a young core led by Juami Tiongson, Andreas Cahilig, and Aldrech Ramos.

Thankfully, Adams will still be part of that side that is waiting for top rookie pick Joshua Munzon to recover from an injury that kept him out of much of the Philippine Cup.

On the other hand, Enciso will be joining his sixth team since being drafted 17th overall by Rain or Shine - and imediately sent to NLEX in a 2015 trade.

After stops at NLEX, Phoenix, Alaska, TNT and Blackwater which acquired him in a one-on-one exchange for Rashawn McCarthy just last September, the sharp-shooting Fil-Am guard joins an SMB side still smarting from its semifinal loss to TNT in the last league bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

