Aldin Ayo denies any plan to bring Bong Quinto to Converge

CONVERGE coach Aldin Ayo expressed his desire to get another big man for the team, confirming his “more [trades] to come” tweet after the FiberXers acquired Aljun Melecio in a trade with Phoenix Super LPG.

But Ayo hinted that any move won’t be major, saying the team has no plan to trade any player in its current core or acquire any more of his former players from his college days with Letran and La Salle.

Ayo said Converge still wants to get a big man as Kris Porter, who was part of the Melecio deal from Phoenix, will be out for an extensive period due to an injury. Melecio and Porter were acquired from Phoenix in exchange for Ben Adamos and Kurt Lojera.

“Talking about sa sinabi ko na more to come, hopefully, makakuha pa kami ng bigs kasi kulang kami doon sa spot na ‘yun,” said Ayo during a virtual press conference arranged by Converge on Tuesday.

“For the meantime, Kris is injured and we expect na after two months, makalaro na siya at makabalik na siya. ‘Yun ang kulang namin na bigs. Sa scrimmages namin, may mga small man kami na ginagawang big man para mapunan lang ‘yung third team namin,” said Ayo.

Other than that, Ayo said there is no need to get other players for other positions.

When asked during the press conference if he wants to bring in a former player at Letran in Bong Quinto from Meralco, Ayo answered with an emphatic no.

“What we have now is enough. I don’t want to bring in Bong naman kasi siyempre kapag kukunin mo si Bong, kailangan mong gamitin. We have players na parehas ng position niya," said Ayo, who won championships in the UAAP and NCAA.

“Itong mga players na ‘to, we were together for four, five weeks and marami na kaming nagawa and they have adjusted. Enough na ito. Laban na ‘tong materyales na ‘to,” he added.

Ayo said that, overall, all of the players in the current squad fits the system that the college champion coach wants to put in place at the FiberXers camp.

He also expects everyone, even those who have not played for him before, to step up when called upon on the court.

“We have talented players and these players really fit our system. I think it will be new sa PBA kung paano kami maglalaro. It will be exciting. It will be entertaining both on offense and defense.

"One thing na maaappreciate ng mga fans dito is ‘yung passion na ipapakita ng mga players during the game, as well as the coaches and the team officials. The team, as a whole, we are going to compete and I think it will be very entertaining for the fans,” said Ayo.

“All of them. They have their own roles. We are expecting na gagampanan nila ng maayos ‘yung roles nila. Actually, excited ako sa kanila dahil bago, ibang mga personalities naman,” he added.

