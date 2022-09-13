Jeron Teng ready to go for Aldin Ayo's PBA debut with Converge

JERON Teng will answer the bell for Converge right in new coach Aldin Ayo's first game with the franchise in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The veteran guard said he's ready to play again for the FiberXers after finally recovering from a bruised hip that kept him out of the latter part of the team's Philippine Cup campaign.

"Yes, I'm ready to play," said the 28-year-old Teng on Tuesday during the team's virtual catch-up presser with mediamen.

Teng was grateful to the team's medical staff and its battery of strength and conditioning coaches for taking care of him and making sure he will return 100 percent healthy in the mid-season tournament.

"Everyday they always help me to do things that I can do to help in my injury, strengthening and yung theraphy," he said.

"I'm in good hands sa kanila. So Ok na."

Despite missing its top player, the FiberXers still made it to the playoffs in their maiden conference, but proved no match to the firepower of TNT, 116-95.

Shortly after, Converge decided to make key changes that led to the departure of Jeff Cariaso and the hiring of college champion coach Aldin Ayo.

Teng played for Ayo at De La Salle and won a UAAP championship together in 2016.

So no way will the Converge guard miss playing under his former mentor when he makes his PBA coaching debut.

The league has yet to release the schedule of games for the second conference, which kicks off on Sept. 21

