Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 9
    PBA

    PBA approves Converge-Phoenix trade as Melecio, Ayo reunite

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Aljun Melecio JA
    Aljun Melecio finds a new home at Converge.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    ALJUN Melecio's reunion with college coach Aldin Ayo at Converge is official.

    Aljun Melecio trade to Converge official

    The PBA on Friday approved the trade between Phoenix and Converge and paved the way for Ayo and Melecio working together under the same team again.

    The FiberXers received Melecio and big man Kris Porter from the Fuel Masters in exchange for big man Ben Adamos and rookie Kurt Lojera.

    Ayo was named head coach of Converge last month, and his first major move was to get the services of Melecio with whom he won a UAAP championshin in 2016 during the rookie season of the 5-foot-9 playmaker.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Watch Now
      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicRR PogoytopicJericho CruztopicLeo AustriatopicChot ReyestopicSan Miguel BeermentopicAaron Black
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Aljun Melecio finds a new home at Converge.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again