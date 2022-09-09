PBA approves Converge-Phoenix trade as Melecio, Ayo reunite

ALJUN Melecio's reunion with college coach Aldin Ayo at Converge is official.

Aljun Melecio trade to Converge official

The PBA on Friday approved the trade between Phoenix and Converge and paved the way for Ayo and Melecio working together under the same team again.

The FiberXers received Melecio and big man Kris Porter from the Fuel Masters in exchange for big man Ben Adamos and rookie Kurt Lojera.

Ayo was named head coach of Converge last month, and his first major move was to get the services of Melecio with whom he won a UAAP championshin in 2016 during the rookie season of the 5-foot-9 playmaker.

