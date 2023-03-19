Aldin Ayo hopes Vodanovich can be Converge's resident import

ALDIN Ayo didn’t deny that he had his eyes set on Thomas Vodanovich even during the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Although the New Zealander would have been undersized for the mid-season conference, the Converge coach believed Vodanovich can compensate for whatever he lacked in heft and height.

“Kahit yung mga imports 6-foot-10, kaya nito (Vodanovich),” said Ayo of the 28-year-old member of the Tall Blacks.

“Because I follow this player, player na fundamentally sound. Laban lang,” added the young coach. “Parang probinsiyano. Walang arte, walang kung anu-ano, laro lang, laban lang.”

Too bad, Vodanovich’s arrival came tad a too late, as he only played a single game for the FiberXers in a 121-105 loss to the San Miguel Beermen that put an abrupt end to their playoff run in the season-ending Governors Cup.

The import who replaced the high-scoring but eccentric Jamaal Franklin, finished with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in 45 minutes of play.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He was 14-of-28 from the field and committed no turnovers - numbers that only validated Ayo’s belief that he could have been the perfect import for the franchise.

“If it is an import-laden conference, you’ve got to be able to get the import that fits your system. And right now, we were able to get it,” said Ayo pointing at Vodanovich, a teammate of Converge’s original import Ethan Rusbatch with the New Zealand national team.

“Problema lang, late na. Late na dumating,” he added.

“Makakakuha naman pala ng import na i-score ng 39 points na hindi palagi sa kanya yung bola. Kaya naman pala ng ganun,” said the Converge coach.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: marlo cueto

“And if you’re going to check the stats, he scored 39 points, 10 rebounds and without a turnover. So makakuha pala ng import na magse-set lang ng screen, nandoon sa weak side, and yung character laban lang.”

Obviously, Vodanovich’s short stint with Converge and in the PBA deserves an encore.

“I talked to management in front of the team na kung makakabalik siya, we’re planning to make him our resident import. Not only will he perform, matututo pa yung mga locals namin sa kanya, how he approaches the game, the skillsets, yung experience niya na mai-impart or maituturo niya sa mga young bigs namin, malaking bagay yun.”