Maverick Ahanmisi turns unrestricted free agent after breakout season

IT’S going to be one long offseason for Maverick Ahanmisi as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent once his Converge contract expires.

Initials talks with FiberXers management have started, but the Fil-Am guard, whose stocks rose behind his All-Star like performance in the PBA Governors' Cup, said it’s his management team that will decide on whether to accept the offer of his mother team or consider offers elsewhere.

“It’s in the works already. But I don’t know until I sit down and talk to my agent. But obviously I’ve already talked to Converge,” said Ahanmisi, implying the FiberXers remain the first priority as he negotiates for a new contract.

Ahanmisi, who belonged to the rookie class of 2015 as the No. 3 overall pick by Rain or Shine, is not discounting the great possibility of returning to Converge next season especially with management and his agent nearing an agreement.

“They’re close. They’re talking. Hopefully in the coming days they’ll come to an agreement or something. But we’ll see,” he said.

The season came to an anti-climactic finish for Ahanmisi and the FiberXers on Sunday night as second-seed San Miguel booted them out of the quarterfinals, 121-105, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ahanmisi played for 40 minutes and finished with 18 points to lead all locals, while adding nine rebounds, and four assists.

For the conference, the 31-year-old native of Los Angeles, California averaged 20.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.3 steals in what is obviously his best season in the pro ranks.

Ahanmisi credited the entire Converge team for helping him go up to seventh in the race for the Best Player of the Conference award at the end of the eliminations.

“All the reason I had this type of season is because of the coaches and management, they trust and believe in me. And like my teammates, too, they trust me as well also,” he said.

“All of that combined resulted in the type of season that I had.”

Entering UFA meant Ahanmisi is free to consider offers from any other teams.

So will he consider doing it?

“I don’t know. The reason I like having an agent is that I don’t have to deal with that,” he said in between laughs.