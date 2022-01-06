Rodney Brondial turns unrestricted free agent after Alaska talks fail

RODNEY Brondial is among the first members of the 2014 Rookie Draft Class to avail of unrestricted free agency.

The big man from Adamson didn't come to terms with Alaska management on a new contract and opted instead to become a free agent, sources said.

Brondial was a first-round pick (No. 6) of Barangay Ginebra as part of the 2014 draft class - the first to avail of unrestricted free agency under the seven-year rule.

Where to, Rodney?

No news has leaked on Brondial's plans but his departure from Alaska looked certain as some of the Aces wished him luck on his next journey on social media.

Text messages to coach Jeff Cariaso and Alaska management had yet to get a replay as of posting time.

In a social media post, Alaska team manager Richard Bachmann admitted both parties failed to agreed on a two-year deal offered to Brondial by the Aces.

"We did offer a two-year contract, but I guess that was not enough," said Bachmann.

The Alaska executive admitted Brondial just exercised his right as an unrestricted free agent, thereby making him free to choose the team where he wanted to play.

"Rodney is part of the batch of players that become free agents when their contract expires. Free to choose which team to go to."

Brondial was acquired by Alaska in a trade with Magnolia for guard Chris Banchero in 2019.

Previously, he played for one year with Ginebra during his rookie season, before being traded to Barako Bull in exchange for Jervy Cruz.

After one season, Barako dealt him to the Purefoods franchise in a two-for-three player trade. In 2018, he won his first only championship with the Hotshots during the Governors Cup.

