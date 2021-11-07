Rob Wainwright resigns as RoS assistant coach. Gavina explains

IT appears James Yap will not be the only person Rain or Shine will be missing for the coming PBA Governors Cup.

Deputy coach Rob Wainwright, too.

The former PBA player turned coach bid his Elastopainters family goodbye after just a conference stint with the franchise.

Coach Chris Gavia confirmed the exit of the only personnel he brought in when he became head coach of Rain or Shine prior to the start of the league’s 46th season.

Family business

Family and business matters were the reasons for Wainwright stepping down from his post.

“(He’s going) nowhere. He made a decision to be more involved with the expansion of his family business with his wife,” said Gavina.

Wainwright is the second member of the team that won’t be around for the season-ending meet.

Yap earlier took a leave of absence from Rain or Shine in order to concentrate in his bid to win a council seat in the city of San Juan for next year’s national elections.

Wainwright also became the second deputy to leave the league during the off-season after fellow assistant coach Tony Dela Cruz of Alaska, who decided to go back to the US.

But Gavina and the rest of the Elasto Painters understand the decision of Wainwright, who they wished nothing but the best.

“We totally respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best on this endeavor,” said Gavina.

The team has yet to announce any replacement for Wainwright, leaving the Elasto Painters with only Mike Buendia and Ricky Umayam as deputy coaches.

PHOTO: PBA Images

