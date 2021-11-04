James Yap takes leave of absence from RoS for campaign

JAMES Yap on Thursday said he is taking a “temporary leave of absence” for the coming second conference of the 2021 PBA season.

Yap confirmed on his Instagram account that he will not play in the second conference of the season, thanking the Rain or Shine management for allowing him to do so in order to focus on his campaign.

The Elastopainters earlier in the day said it is allowing Yap to focus on his campaign for a seat in the city council of San Juan even if the actual campaign period won't begin until March.

Rain or Shine, through its team governor Mamerto Mondragon, also said the organization recognizes Yap’s need to “touch base with his constituents.”

“Ako ay taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa aking ROS family – sa owners, management, coaches, teammates at iba ko pang mga kasamahan – sa PBA at sa Board of Governors sa paghintulot sa aking temporary leave of absence sa darating na conference,” Yap said.

The 39-year-old Yap filed his certificate of candidacy shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, his 17th season in the league.

The two-time MVP played in seven games with Rain or Shine during the Philippine Cup, all during the Bacolor semi-bubble where he averaged eight points per contest.

Yap, a seven-time PBA champion and a grand slam winner with San Mig Coffee in 2014, is running under the ticket of incumbent San Juan mayor Francis Zamora along with former Purefoods teammates Don Allado and Paul Artadi.

