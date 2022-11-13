COACH Charles Tiu said College of St. Benilde's loss to also-ran Perpetual Help should serve as an eye-opener as they try to challenge the favorites in NCAA Season 98.

Tiu believes the John Amores incident did not affect the team too much in this game, attributing the loss to the inability of his main cogs Will Gozum and Miggy Corteza to match the Altas' physicality.

"Our toughness is just not good. Our big men are soft," he lamented. "Gozum is the MVP frontrunner, Corteza probably a Mythical Five candidate, but they got their butts kicked by the bigs of Perpetual."

"We're just soft and they're more physical than us and it seemed like we didn't want to win. If you play that way, you're really gonna get manhandled and that's what happened. [JC] Abis had a triple-double, [Mark] Omega was a big presence down low, and [Steven] Flores bullied everybody. It's the bigs which I thought were the problem today."

Tiu zeroed in on Gozum who he continued to challenge despite putting up big numbers all season long.

"At some point, you can't rely on your athletic ability by just jumping over everybody cause you're gonna find guys who jump as high as you and are more physical than him," he said, with Tiu finishing with just six rebounds in the contest. "How many rebounds did he let go? If he just grabbed those, it would have been a different story."

"I keep on telling Will: you always have great numbers but when are you going to be a real winner? Cause real winners find ways to close out games, take care of business and to win games and to lead your team. It's consistent for him. If you want to be a great player, he has to find a way to overcome those and really lead this team."

"I told them it's their season. If they want to make things happen and make names for themselves, the best way is to win," he said.

"They put themselves in a position to earn that top two spot, but we keep losing some games we shouldn't lose, then you're not gonna get that top two spot. Losing against EAC, losing against this team which is undermanned again and been stumbling. For a team that has championship or playoff aspirations, you should win these games."

He ended: "But the thing is we still have a chance to get that top two, still be a bit harder. We have to earn it the hard way."