John Amores apologizes to teammates as JRU bows out of Final Four race

JOHN Amores has apologized to the rest of his teammates as Jose Rizal University deals with the fallout of his rampage last week.

Joshua Guiab shared the beleaguered forward has since said sorry for his actions that led to a tough week for the Heavy Bombers.

"Nakakausap naman namin siya, kinukumusta namin. Humingi siya sa amin ng pasensya," he said.

JRU has played undermanned since the incident, with only six players suiting up for its 92-74 loss to San Sebastian on Friday and eight more players, including Guiab, coming back from their one-game bans for its 72-60 defeat to Perpetual on Sunday.

Guiab shared that the atmosphere even on the team's practices has been gloomy as the Heavy Bombers pick up the pieces in the aftermath of Amores' rampage.

"Medyo mababa yung kumpyansa naming lahat dahil sa nangyari. Mahirap talaga kasi sa last game nila, konti lang sila. Pagdating namin sa ensayo, parang wala din kasi kulang din kami. Napakahirap," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Guiab tried his earnest to help JRU with his 16 points and nine rebounds in his comeback game against Perpetual, but the Heavy Bombers fell to their fourth straight defeat and bowed out of Final Four contention with their 6-9 win-loss record.

Watch Now

Despite the unfortunate turn, JRU understands that it has no other choice but to stick together in their final three games.

"Pinagusapan din namin ng team na kailangan namin mag-stick pa rin sa loob at mag-sama-sama pa rin kami. Magta-trabaho pa rin kami on and off the court, sama-sama lahat kahit anong mangyari," he said.

"Walang iwanan. Sama-sama pa rin."