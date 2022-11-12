John Amores chances of NCAA return slim, sources say

TWO Management Committee (Mancom) members believe John Amores won't be able to suit up in the NCAA anymore.

Amores has two more playing years left with the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers but sources said that the 23-year-old forward may have ended his career in the league by going on a punching spree in a game against College of St. Benilde.

See PSC orders inquiry into John Amores rampage

"Mahihirapan na yan. Dadaan yan sa butas ng karayom para makabalik pa," said one official who requested anonymity.

"Mukhang malabo na," another official said.

The NCAA slapped Amores an indefinite suspension, while the team also handing the same ban, ruling him out for NCAA Season 98.

Amores can still file an appeal, according to league officials.

"Depende sa interventions na gagawin ng JRU sa bata para kahit papano we just gave a little opening to just save his career," said Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Importante din with what's going on sa social media, may due process. We're not saying that this is it, but we're still opening the door for due process. He has the right to appeal. He has all the rights and privileges cause this is a democratic association and we respect that right."

Watch Now

"Merong possibility pero I don't think in the near future."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

There are calls for JRU to get Amores help but JRU's next moves remain uncertain. Formal complaints have been filed against him before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office by CSB players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis.

JRU Mancom representative Paul Supan begged off from issuing further statements on the matter.

"We are trying to send a message to JRU and we will do that as an educational institution naman for interventions like anger management, mental and psychological health, and spiritual to help the child, the person, and the player," said Calvo.