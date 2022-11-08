Hurting St. Benilde players to undergo checkups after John Amores' rampage

ST. Benilde coach Charles Tiu's foremost concern now is the health of his players in the aftermath of the game between his side and Jose Rizal University in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

St. Benilde injury update after John Amores incident

The outspoken mentor said that Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis will be undergoing checkups to see if they sustained injuries following John Amores' outburst on Tuesday.

"Jimboy got a big black eye. Taine Davis got sucker punched and he didn't do anything. He was dizzy for a while. Those are the two guys who got hurt. Thankfully they're okay but we'll take them to the hospital to see if they sustained anything worse," he said.

Tiu is fearing for a possible fracture for Pasturan and a concussion on Davis after they got floored during Amores' rampage.

Amores charged at the CSB bench after reportedly getting irate from the heckling from the Blazers side of the crowd, first targetting Mark Sangco before throwing punches at Pasturan and Davis.

Even Migs Oczon got hit when Amores was on his way back to the JRU side.

Tiu also doesn't want to speculate on the Blazers' next steps, on whether the players will press charges against Amores, as he chooses to defer first to the decision of the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom).

"To be honest, I haven't spoken to the management about it or to the school," he said.

"These situations don't happen too often. So maybe we'll seek guidance from our school officials on what to do."