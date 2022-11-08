JRU's John Amores charges Benilde bench, punches two Blazers in rampage

JOSE Rizal University's John Amores once again lost his cool, throwing punches late in a game against St. Benilde in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

With the Blazers leading big versus the Heavy Bombers, 71-51, with 3:22 left in the game, the third-year forward blew his gasket and went on a rampage, breaking tackles by bouncers, players, officials and coaches as he charged across the court to the Benilde bench.

Not even JRU Management Committee (Mancom) representative Paul Supan could stop Amores from reaching the Benilde bench, where he attacked Mark Sangco who he had an altercation with earlier.

After failing to hit Sangco, he landed solid punches at Benilde players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis before shoving Migs Oczon on his way back to the JRU side of the court.

Before the incident, Sangco and Amores already had a mixup inside the court which the referees were able to break up.

Officials are still sorting the penalty as of press time.

It wasn't the first time Amores figured in a fracas. He was also hit with an indefinite ban in the UCBL after punching the UP Maroons' Mark Gil Belmonte in a preseason game last July.

The punch left Belmonte with a busted mouth.