Benilde-JRU game abandoned after John Amores runs amok

ST. Benilde's game against Jose Rizal University has been abandoned with 3:22 left in the game after Heavy Bombers forward John Amores went on a punching spree on Tuesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers were well on their way to the rout as they led, 71-51, under four minutes left in the game before Amores' outburst that saw him floor Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis.

Amores initially had a physical altercation with Mark Sangco that put the action to a halt before expletives were thrown at him that led to him losing control of his emotions.

Wiggling away from JRU Management Committee (Mancom) representative Paul Supan, he then charged at the CSB bench and initially targetted Sangco before going on a warpath by punching Pasturan and Davis and shoving Migs Oczon.

PHOTO: NCAA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Amores was locked up inside the JRU dugout as officials tried to sort things out for over an hour before coming up to the decision of halting the game.

"The primary consideration is the safety of the players, the coaches, the audience, and all the people here inside the Filoil Arena," explained Letran Mancom member Fr. Vic Calvo.

"We consulted both teams and they chose the higher grounds. We have to commend them for their sportsmanship. Although may nangyaring ganto, we're still one family. We're still investigating to put a complete picture sa nangyari."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Before the incident, the Blazers went on a 12-2 barrage to turn a close 41-38 affair to erect a comfortable 53-40 lead and create much breathing room in the third quarter.

Oczon's three at the 3:25 mark gave CSB the 20-point lead before Amores' rampage.

With this victory, the Blazers earned the bounce back win to hike their record to 10-3, still occupying the second spot in the ongoing NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

On the other hand, the Heavy Bombers the Heavy Bombers suffered back-to-back losses to fall to 6-7.