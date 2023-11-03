Four-peat seeking Letran Knights knocked out of Final Four contention

FOUR-peat seeking Letran Knights have been knocked out of Final Four contention in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament.

Letran lost its fourth consecutive match, and its eleventh of the season, to the Emilio Aguinaldo College in an 82-69 defeat on Friday to mark the end of their title hopes.

Letran's historic four-peat bid comes to an end

With former Knights coach Bonnie Tan heading to Northport in the PBA prior to Season 99, the immense task of clinching four straight titles fell into the hands of Rensy Bajar.

Bajar, who signed a two-year deal with the Intramuros side, had veteran aces Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino at his disposal this year to complete a breakthrough four-peat.



Unfortunately, Letran’s new era under Bajar quickly turned south upon losing their first seven games.

And after picking up win number one against San Sebastian, 86-71, the Knights entered a new slump as they’ve lost their next four games since the opening victory.

With only six games left in an unexpectedly dismal year, the defending champs at 1-11 (win-loss) can no longer complete a huge turnaround as they bid their four-peat hopes goodbye.

