Rensy Bajar's two-year contract assures continuity for Knights program

RENSY Bajar signed a two-year contract as new Letran coach, assuring continuity in a winning program left behind by former mentor Bonnie Tan that netted a third straight NCAA men’s basketball championship last season.

Bajar, 47, was formally introduced to the Letran community on Monday as he was warmly welcomed by school management led by Letran rector Fr. Clarence Victor Marquez, OP, and athletic director Fr. Vic Calvo, OP.

The new man at the helm didn’t made a coaching revamp and instead retained deputies Raymund Tiongco and Lou Gatumbato, along with conditioning coach Rap Avenido, and assistant team manager Joey Uy.

Matthew Sia and John Paul Caparas were the only additions to the Letran staff.

“We’re just continuing the legacy sa kung ano mang nasimulan ni coach Bonnie, yung winning culture na nabuo na dito sa Letran,” said Bajar.

“Nangangako kaming coaches na every game na ibibigay namin ang lahat. Mahirap pero lahat posibleng mangyari. Kaya ipagpapatuloy lang namin yung ginagawa namin before with the guidance of coach Bonnie.”

The Knights’ new chief backer and team manager Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla was represented by Dennis Abella.

Tan, who was officially named head coach of NorthPort, was also at the presentation rites.

The Knights will have veterans Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino in their bid for a fourth consecutive championship and 21st NCAA title overall, with former De La Salle Green Archer coming in as the team’s new recruit.

The team’s ambitous bid now lies on the shoulder of Bajar, who ironically is a product of Letran’s NCAA rival San Beda.

Bajar was the star point guard of the Red Lions in the mid-90s before ending up as a third-round selection of Shell in the 2002 PBA Rookie Draft.

Aside from the Turbochargers, he also suited up for the Alaska Aces.

Bajar's previous head-coaching job was at the University of the Philippines during Season 78 of the UAAP (2015).

He was also coach and athletic director for Diliman College, which he steered to back-to-back UCBL crowns in 2018 and 2019, or at about the same time he was already serving as Letran deputy to Tan and as part of the NorthPort coaching staff in the PBA.

Bajar will have his debut with Letran in the PBA D-League Aspirant’s Cup which kicks off on Thursday.