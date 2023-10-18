Letran rolls past San Sebastian to finally grab first win

LETRAN refused to end the first round with a winless record (1-7) as it cruised to an 86-51 win over San Sebastian College- Recoletos (3-5) in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Wednesday.

Letran vs San Sebastian NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball recap

The Knights took control of the ballgame despite multiple runs by the Stags, the last a 20-1 salvo that allowed them to come within five points, 51-46, after traling by as many as 26 points.

But Kevin Santos scored on an and-1 play, sending him to the charity stripe to deny the Stags from cutting to their lead further.

Deo Cuajao led the scoring for Collegio de San Juan de Letran with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Neil Guarino and Kobe Monje contributed 13 points each.

The Stags were led by Rafael Are who contributed 20 points, one rebound, and four assists, while Romel Calahat registered a double-double 14 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist.

The Knights went on a 15-4 run including a heave from halfcourt by Rico Bojorcelo, gave Letran a 17-point lead at the end of the third frame.

In the fourth frame, Mark de Leon and Bojorcelo were given technical fouls after a scuffle in the last 4:01 minutes of the game.

De Leon, committing two technical fouls after picking up one late in the third quarter, was ejected from the ballgame.

Cuajao, Ariar, and Santos contributed one-for-two each from the charity stripe to cap off their first win of the season in eight games.

A 10-0 run courtesy of Deo Cuajao, Kobe Monje, Kint Ariar and a Cuajao baseline jumper gave the defending champs Letran their first lead of the game, 13-11.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

THE SCORES:

Letran 86- Cuajao 14, Guarino 13, Monje 13, Fajardo 9, Ariar 8, Bojorcelo 8, Santos 7, Go 5, Nunag 4, Bautista 3, Javillonar 2, Garupil 0

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

San Sebastian 71- Are 20, Calahat 14, Ecobido 12, Re. Gabat 8, Una 7, Sumoda 6, Shanoda 2, Desoyo 2, de Leon 0, Ra. Gabat 0, Felebrico 0, Singson 0

Quarterscores: 20-16; 44-24; 67-50; 86-71

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph