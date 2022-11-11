PSC orders inquiry into John Amores rampage

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), citing its authority as the sole government body on amateur sports per provisions of Republic Act 6847, has assembled a fact-finding committee to look into the NCAA incident involving John Amores.

Amores was indefinitely suspended by both the JRU Bombers and the NCAA after he charged into the College of St. Benilde bench and punched three players in a fit of rage. Two of the players have since filed a criminal complaint.

Saying violence has no place in sports, PSC chairman Noli Eala convened a committee to investigate “all facts and circumstances surrounding the incident to determine the appropriate actions to be taken by the commission on all those who may have been involved in the incident."

The PSC cited Section 11 of RA 6847 which gives the government agency the “power to perform all acts and things necessary for or in connection with the performance of its functions including the imposition of sanctions upon any national sports association, institution, association, body, entity, team, athlete and sports official for violation of its policies, rules and regulations.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Representatives from Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, NCAA, JRU, College of St. Benilde, Filoil EcoOil Centre, and other parties will be invited to the inquiry to be conducted by Eala, commissioner Bong Coo and executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.