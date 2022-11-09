John Amores hit with indefinite ban after NCAA rampage

JOHN Amores has been slapped with an indefinite ban by the NCAA.

The NCAA Management Committee handed down the penalties on Wednesday following the recommendations of basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante, with the Jose Rizal University forward getting hit with the heftiest penalty after charging at the St. Benilde bench on Tuesday.

PHOTO: NCAA

NCAA Mancom member Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran made the announcement during the San Beda-Lyceum game while also handing down penalties for other players involved.

"Violence has no place in the NCAA. The Mancom condemns and will not tolerate any acts of violence that will endanger our athletes, participants officials supporters and the public. The safety of everyone is our primordial concern," he said.

Before the fracas, the 23-year-old averaged 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 22 minutes in 13 games for the Heavy Bombers in the ongoing campaign after missing the past season.

It's a big dent to JRU's Final Four chase as it sits at fifth place with a 6-7 win-loss record.

The Blazers' Mark Sangco and Chris Flores were slapped with two-game suspensions for engaging in fistfight, while William Sy and Ryan Arenal also were banned for two games for committing disrespectful acts before Mancom representatives.

Sy also gets an added one-game ban for entering the playing court together with Jason Tan, Joshua Guiab, Jason Celis, Marwin Dionisio, Marc Abaoag, Jonathan Medina, Karl De Jesus, and Christian Gonzales, as well as CSB's Ladis Lepalam.