Jimboy Pasturan, Taine Davis file criminal case vs John Amores

JIMBOY Pasturan and Taine Davis lodged a complaint against John Amores following his rampage on Tuesday's game between St. Benilde and Jose Rizal University.

The duo were joined by Blazers coach Charles Tiu as they filed before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office a case for serious physical injuries against the beleaguered Heavy Bomber on Friday morning.

Pasturan and Davis were the two players who were floored by Amores when he blew his gasket and went on a punching spree that resulted into his indefinite ban in the NCAA.

This is Amores' second case after University of the Philippines lodged a complaint against him at the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office for punching Mark Gil Belmonte in a preseason tournament.

"For us, it's just really an unfortunate incident that we felt really could have been avoided if they were able to keep emotions a little bit in check. We felt its a game won for us. Tapos na sana and none of this should have happened, and we have guys punched. I guess that's part of life, part of basketball, and I'm just thankful that none other guys got hurt right now," said Tiu.

"As disappointing as it is, we asked the team to just learn to forgive for whatever happened but we're still gonna take the right actions that need to be done."