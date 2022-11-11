No words as coach swells with pride for JRU's brave six

JOSE Rizal University coach Louie Gonzalez couldn't be any more prouder with the fight that his six-man unit gave in a 92-74 defeat to San Sebastian on Friday.

Though he declined to comment, Gonzalez held his head high as the Heavy Bombers fought valiantly while dealing with the fallout of John Amores' punching spree.

Eleven players were slapped with suspensions in the wake of the controversy, with the brunt of the punishment going to Amores who was suspended indefinitely by both the league and his school.

Without them, Gonzalez had to make do with the ones left on his bench led by Agem Miranda, who contributed 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Jed Mercado, who until Friday was never fielded in a single game this season, scored 17 while JL delos Santos came close on a triple-double with his 15 points, 10 boards, and seven assists.

Completing the Heavy Bombers crew were Ry Dela Rosa, Mark Joson, and Pauloh Villarin.

Though defeated, claps were heard inside the JRU dugout with NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Paul Supan lauded his players' efforts against the odds.

Things can get better from here though, with eight players set to make their comeback for the Heavy Bombers' Sunday game against Perpetual.

JRU is still not out of the Final Four race as it holds a 6-8 win-loss record.