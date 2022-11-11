Yambing nails 11 threes as San Sebastian manhandles six-man JRU

SAN Sebastian, as expected, manhandled six-man Jose Rizal University in a 92-74 victory on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Rhinwil Yambing picked the right time to break out for the Golden Stags, nailing 11 threes for his season-best 36 points to go with 10 rebounds.

San Sebastian climbed up to fifth place on a 6-7 (win-loss) record after winning for the third time in its last four games.

The Heavy Bombers, still reeling from a slew of suspensions in the aftermath of John Amores' running amok, were just no match to the full-strength Stags.

The Bombers slipped to 6-8.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yambing's fiery shooting pushed San Sebastian ahead, 48-30, at halftime and even extended the Recto crew's lead to 25, 74-49, late in the third frame.

In all, the Golden Stags shot 22-of-43 from three-point country.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Alex Desoyo added 12 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, as Romel Calahat had 12 points, eight boards, four assists, and two blocks.

Agem Miranda led the Heavy Bombers with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists, as Jed Mercado scored 17 in his first game of the season.

Watch Now

JL delos Santos also got 15 points, 10 boards, and seven assists for JRU.

The scores:

SAN SEBASTIAN 92 - Yambing 36, Desoyo 12, Calahat 12, Altamirano 8, Sumoda 8, Aguilar 6, Villapando 3, Are 3, Shanoda 2, Suico 2, Una 0, Concha 0, Cosari 0, Escobido 0, Paglinawan 0.

JRU 74 - Miranda 27, Mercado 17, Delos Santos 15, Dela Rosa 8, Joson 5, Villarin 2.

Quarters: 23-20, 48-30, 74-53, 92-74.